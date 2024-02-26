Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The Hydrogen Tram for Next Generation project has been launched to develop a fuel cell-powered vehicle which would enable services to be extended into new areas and tram-train routes created without the need for electrification.

The HyTraGen research project is led by Hörmann Vehicle Engineering. Partners include Heiterblick which will manufacture the prototype tram, Flexiva Automation & Robotik, and Technische Universität Chemnitz, which will develop a refuelling strategy, models to simulate operations and test the fuel cell system.

The prototype is to be tested by Görlitz operator GVB at the end of 2026.

The €8m project is being funded under phase two of the federal government’s national hydrogen and fuel cell technology innovation programme.