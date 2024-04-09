Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Plans to replace diesel traction on the narrow gauge Zillertalbahn with hydrogen have been dropped in favour of battery operation.

Decarbonisation is planned as part of the railway’s medium-term investment programme for 2025-30, and could save an estimated 900 000 litres of diesel per year.

On March 29 Technischen Universität Wien presented a study which looked at either pure battery traction or a combination of batteries and partial overhead electrification. The study found that while the hydrogen concept that had been under development since 2018 was desirable at the time, it has since been overtaken by improvements in battery technology.

The study found that a pure battery variant could be easier to procure and have a lower upfront cost. A hybrid option would have a higher capital cost, but longer-term operational advantages and would provide a path to full electrification which is not currently seen as viable.

René Zumtobel, the Land of Tirol’s Councillor responsible for transport, said local public transport in the Zillertal valley should be ‘completely decarbonised’, including bus services.

Tirol Deputy Governor Josef Geisler said ‘we want to move away from diesel traction as quickly as possible’, and ’the Zillertal is ready for innovation and supports it. Everyone is pushing the decarbonisation project together.’