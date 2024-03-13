Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Le Mans Métropole has awarded Alstom a €57m contract to extend the city’s 34 Citadis trams from 32 m to 44 m. This will increase capacity by 85 passengers to 296.

The project also includes updates to the CCTV and tachometric control units and the installation of new lubrication and anti-drift systems.

Announcing the contract on March 12, Alstom said the work on the first tram would be undertaken at its La Rochelle site for completion in 2026, with the rest to be lengthened at operator Setram’s workshop by Alstom Services teams from La Rochelle and Crespin.