UK: Following a comprehensive review the Light Rail Safety & Standards Board has updated the Tramway Principles & Guidance document.

More than 200 amendments take into account changes to legislation, working practices and technology since the document was first published more than a decade ago, as well as more than 40 individual guidance documents from the LRSSB.

‘The re-issue of TPG1 marks the completion of a major project to streamline the document, signposting colleagues to further guidance on specific topics that can be updated on a more regular basis’, said LRSSB Chief Executive Carl Williams.

’It now focuses more clearly on the overarching principles of tramway safety, using the most appropriate terminology to ensure it meets the government’s recommendations for functional standards. The new version is also more intuitive to use.’