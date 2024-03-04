Show Fullscreen

UK: The Light Rail Safety & Standards Board has launched a sector-wide initiative to ‘revolutionise’ training and development at tram operators.

This will include an central online resource for operators to plan and maintain their own training programmes.

The platform will monitor employee competencies, keep track of required certifications and help identify the most appropriate training courses. It will also provide a hub for best practice, delivering consistency and driving higher standards in training across the sector.

The project is being managed by Marlene Pearson, who is on part-time secondment to LRSSB from Edinburgh Trams where she delivered a similar system which will be scaled up for the entire sector.

‘By listening to colleagues and key stakeholders, we’ve identified a clear need for a comprehensive learning management system that embraces the current and future needs of UK tramways’, said LRSSB Chief Executive Carl Williams on February 14. ‘We are currently planning a series of workshops to ensure the support of HR and training professionals from across the sector.’