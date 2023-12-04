UK: The Light Rail Safety & Standards Board has developed a comprehensive guide to road safety audits in response to a Rail Accident Investigation Branch report on a collision between a tram and a cyclist on a pedestrian crossing in Manchester.

‘One of the key recommendations of the RAIB report was a requirement for practical guidance to help tramway designers, owners, and maintainers identify and mitigate hazards during tramway development and construction to further reduce the risk of collisions with pedestrians and other road users’, said Mark Ashmore, Head of Safety & Assurance at the LRSSB.

‘As well as highlighting the factors that need to be taken into account during the design phase and into initial tram operations, the guidance may also interest local highway authorities who are developing schemes that interface with an existing light rail system.’