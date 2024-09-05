Show Fullscreen

USA: ‘This is a historic moment’ for the operator and the region, General Manager & CEO Henry Li said when the first of Sacramento Regional Transit District’s Siemens Mobility S700 low-floor light rail vehicles entered passenger service.

’The launch of our new S700 light rail vehicles reflects our dedication to delivering safe, reliable and accessible transit options’, he added.

The LRVs entered service on the Gold Line on September 1 and on the Green Line two days later, when a community celebration was held at 7th & Richards/Township 9 stop. Work will begin in late September to modify platforms to enable the future use of low-floor cars on the Blue Line.

In 2020 SacRT awarded Siemens Mobility a framework contract to supply up to 76 LRVs to replace its ageing high-floor cars. There was a firm order for an initial 20, and SacRT has so far secured funding enabling firm orders to be placed for a total of 45. Production is being undertaken at Siemens Mobility’s plant in Sacramento.

The LRVs have a capacity of 187 passengers. The low-floor design improves accessibility, with deployable ramps at the two centre doors allowing easier boarding for people with reduced mobility and those with pushchairs or bicycles. Features include temperature control, digital next station displays and audio announcements.

‘These new trains are more than just a transit upgrade’ said SacRT Chair Patrick Kennedy. ‘They are a promise to our community to provide equitable, efficient, and future-ready transportation.’