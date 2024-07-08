Show Fullscreen

BELARUS: The Mazyr tramway which is owned and operated by the oil refinery which it serves is about to take delivery of its first new trams since the 20 km line opened in 1988.

In autumn 2024, BKM was awarded a contract to supply 10 Type T811 fully low-floor four-axle trams. The first four were scheduled to arrive in February, but they have been delayed because of the impact of international sanctions on the supplier.

The 1 524 mm gauge trams will be 16·5 m long with 35 seats and a total capacity of 160 passengers. They will feature CCTV, air-conditioning, automatic fire extinguishing systems, GPS, wi-fi, USB sockets, audio-visual systems and ticket validators, and will be able to operate in multiple.