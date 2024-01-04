Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: Odesa municipal transport operator Odesmiskelektrotrans has begun dynamic testing of the first of 13 K1T306 trams being supplied by a consortium led by Tatra-Yug.

The order was placed in December 2022, with the manufacturer saying it was the first tram contract to be signed since the full-scale Russian invasion that February.

The first of the 26 m long three-section unidirectional 100% low-floor trams arrived in the city on December 21 2023.

The €24m order was placed as part of the Urban Public Transport of Ukraine project funded by the European Investment Bank, and includes spare parts and warranty and post-warranty servicing.

‘We have previously purchased 47 new trolleybuses with financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development’, said Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov when unveiling the tram. ’Together with the European Investment Bank, we are also implementing another project, the purchase of electric buses.’