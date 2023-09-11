Osijek_02

CROATIA: City transport operator GPP Osijek has ordered 10 low-floor trams from Končar KEV.

The contract signed on September 6 is worth €25m, of which €20m is coming from the 2021-26 National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

The three-section trams will be 20·8 m long with a capacity of 135 passengers, included 35 seated. They are scheduled for delivery between March and September 2025.

Osijek_01

GPP Osijek currently has 17 Tatra T3R.PV trams, which are fully refurbished Tatra T3 YU vehicles.

However, tram services in the city were suspended in July for a €30m year-long major modernisation of 23·5 track-km of the 30 track-km metre-gauge network.

