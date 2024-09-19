Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: The delivery of parcels to the city centre by tram and cargo bike being tested in Strasbourg.

The project is being undertaken by La Poste, Alstom, local authority Eurométropole de Strasbourg and operator CTS. A member of postal staff accompanies around 100 parcels in the front section of the tram, which leaves Hœnheim Gare terminus at 09.00 and travels by Line B to Broglie in the city centre. A second member of postal staff then loads the parcels onto a cargo bike for delivery to the inner city.

A second service is to be added in the early afternoon.

This trial under real-world conditions from September 16 to October 26 aims to establish whether parcels can coexist with passengers, without impacting on passenger comfort, tram operations or the parcel delivery service.

Alstom said urban goods transport accounts for 20% of urban traffic and 30% of road use, but is responsible for 50% of diesel consumption and 25% of greenhouse gas emissions and 35% to 45% of particulate emissions.