GERMANY: The transport of parcels on trams in Schwerin is not viable, operator NVS and DHL Group have concluded following a pilot project.

The pilot scheme was launched in October 2022, with a tram carrying roll containers running once a day from a DHL distribution centre. The tram was not permitted to carry passengers at the same time as the parcels.

DHL spokesman Jens-Uwe Hogardt told the Schweriner Volkszeitung newspaper that the project was only a trial to assess the feasibility of transporting parcels by tram, and NVS Managing Director Lothar Matzkeit said demand was too low.