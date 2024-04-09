Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Amazon has awarded FS Group’s Mercitalia Logistics a contract to transport goods between its fulfilment centres in Germany and Italy.

This aims to cut road traffic pollution and congestion on key European routes, while optimising inventory handling and reducing delivery times.

There will be three trains per week from Duisburg to Pomezia operated by Mercitalia Intermodal, and six round trips between Herne and Verona operated by TX Logistik. At full capacity this could avoid up to 9 000 tonnes/year of carbon emissions.

Italy’s geography means it is one of the countries that can benefit most from the growth of intermodal rail freight, said Lorenzo Barbo, Managing Director of Amazon Logistics in Italy, on April 5. ‘We are happy to work with FS Group’s Mercitalia Logistics to continue expanding the use of rail to transport inventory between our European buildings, bringing products closer to where customers live.’