POLAND: Pesa has delivered the first of 40 Twist 146N tram vehicles it is supplying to Wrocław.

Operator MPK Wrocław awarded Pesą Bydgoszcz a 204m złoty firm order in December 2021 for the supply of 24 low-floor trams. It subsequently exercised options for 16 more, taking the total value of the order to 337·5m złoty.

The first car was delivered on February 24. The 29 m long three-section trams will gradually replace the city’s obsolete fleet of high floor Konstal 105 vehicles.

Wrocław already has eight Pesa Twist 2010NW trams in service, which were ordered at the end of 2014.