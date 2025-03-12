PORTUGAL: Metro do Porto has awarded CRRC Tangshan a contract to supply trams equipped for GoA2 attended automatic operation on the future Line H (Ruby).

The €69·5m order placed following an international tender covers 22 trams, including 18 equipped with communication-based train control for attended automatic operation on Line H.

The aluminium-bodied vehicles will have a capacity of 244 passengers, including 64 seated, with space for passengers with reduced mobility and bicycles.

The styling developed by CRRC and Portuguese company AlmaDesign aims to be modern, attractive and functional. Features will include LED lighting and a collision avoidance system,

The order is being financed by EU’s Sustainable 2030 programme and the Portuguese Environmental Fund, with deliveries to begin in H2 2026 ahead of the completion of Line H. There is an option for 10 more trams.

Line H will connect Casa da Música with Santo Ovídio at Gaia, and provide an interchange with the planned Lisboa – Porto high speed line. The 6·4 km route will have eight stops and a new bridge over the River Douro.

The €435m civil works package is being partly funded by EU’s Recovery & Resilience Fund.

Metro do Porto currently has a total of 120 trams, including 18 supplied by CRRC Tangshan which entered service in 2023Porto Tangshan

after the Chinese company beat Siemens Mobility and Škoda Transportation to win a €49·6m contract signed in January 2020.