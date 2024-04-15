Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Berlin transport operator BVG has opened a ‘Job Store’ in the Mall of Berlin shopping centre as part of a strategy to attract around 2 500 new employees this year.

The Job Store will be open for three weeks from April 8, with people able to drop in find out more about the roles on offer, talk to existing staff or even have an on-the spot interview.

‘BVG has long recognised that it has to take new paths in recruiting’, said supervisory board Chair Franziska Giffey. ’It goes where young people are anyway.’