ITALY: The first of 74 Stadler Tramlink trams being supplied to Milano transport operator ATM has entered passenger service on routes 7 and 31.

Regular services began on February 20, after a launch event the previous day.

The rest of the fleet will be introduced over the next two years to replace older vehicles.

‘This milestone marks a further step in the innovation path of our public transport system’, said ATM CEO Arrigo Giana. ‘It is an investment that confirms Milano as the tram capital of Italy, which today has a network of almost 160 km and 17 lines. The new vehicles represent the future, but they will continue to stand alongside the icon of the historic trams among the symbols of Italy in the world.’

Bidirectional trams

Stadler said the vehicles are ATM’s first bidirectional trams. The three-section low-floor vehicles are 25·4 m long and 2 400 mm wide with three doors per side.

The air-conditioned interior has 66 vandal-resistant seats, USB sockets and a passenger information system with large monitors indicating stops, routes and general transport information. The doors have ramps for people with reduced mobility, and there are dedicated areas for wheelchair users.

The maximum speed is 60 km/h. Large front windows provided the driver with an extra-wide field of vision and cameras eliminate blind spots.

‘Innovative’ bogies provide smooth and quiet running through the very tight 1 445 mm gauge curves in the city centre.

Orders

In September 2020 ATM and Stadler signed a €172·6m six-year framework agreement covering up to 80 trams. There was a €75·5m firm order for 30, followed by a second firm order for a further 30.

Another framework agreement was signed in June 2023, covering up to 25 medium-capacity 25·4 m long trams and up to 25 high-capacity 35 m long five-section trams. There is a firm order for 14 of the longer trams financed by the National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

The firm orders for 74 trams have a total value of €190m.