GERMANY: Project promoter Zweckverband Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb has unveiled the appearance of the Stadler Citylink tram-train vehicles ordered for the future regional light rail network.

The first of the vehicles are currently being produced at Stadler’s factory at Valencia in Spain.

The styling was developed by Tricorn with stakeholders working hard on the design until the ideal concept was found, according to Gerd Hickmann of Baden-Württemberg’s Ministry of Transport. ‘I am already looking forward to seeing the visually very appealing tram-trains running’, he commented.

The 100 km/h tram-trains will be able to use 15 kV 16·7 Hz electrification on main line railways and 750 V DC on tramways.

The three-section units will have four doors per side, all in the end cars which will have multi-purpose areas with space for bicycles and pushchairs. The centre section without side doors is aimed at people travelling longer distances.

There will be 94 seats and a total capacity of 232 passengers, with facilities including air-conditioning, free wi-fi, power points, spaces for wheelchair users with handrails and intercoms and an accessible toilet.

The Land of Baden-Württemberg’s rolling stock agency SFBW has ordered 30 Citylink tram-trains for delivery from 2027, with options for 57 more. The orders are part of a January 2022 framework agreement awarded in partnership with five other transport bodies in Germany and Austria.

The overall framework covers the supply and maintenance of up 504 tram-trains worth €4bn, with an initial €1·7bn firm order for the supply of 246 tram-trains over 10 years from 2024 and the provision of 16 years of maintenance.