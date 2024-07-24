Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb Stadler Citylink tram-trains impression (Image SFBW) (1)

GERMANY: Project promoter Zweckverband Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb has unveiled the appearance of the Stadler Citylink tram-train vehicles ordered for the future regional light rail network.

The first of the vehicles are currently being produced at Stadler’s factory at Valencia in Spain.

Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb Stadler Citylink tram-trains impression (Image SFBW) (3)

The styling was developed by Tricorn with stakeholders working hard on the design until the ideal concept was found, according to Gerd Hickmann of Baden-Württemberg’s Ministry of Transport. ‘I am already looking forward to seeing the visually very appealing tram-trains running’, he commented.

The 100 km/h tram-trains will be able to use 15 kV 16·7 Hz electrification on main line railways and 750 V DC on tramways.

Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb Stadler Citylink tram-trains impression (Image SFBW) (6)

The three-section units will have four doors per side, all in the end cars which will have multi-purpose areas with space for bicycles and pushchairs. The centre section without side doors is aimed at people travelling longer distances.

There will be 94 seats and a total capacity of 232 passengers, with facilities including air-conditioning, free wi-fi, power points, spaces for wheelchair users with handrails and intercoms and an accessible toilet.

Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb Stadler Citylink tram-trains impression (Image SFBW) (4)

The Land of Baden-Württemberg’s rolling stock agency SFBW has ordered 30 Citylink tram-trains for delivery from 2027, with options for 57 more. The orders are part of a January 2022 framework agreement awarded in partnership with five other transport bodies in Germany and Austria.

Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb Stadler Citylink tram-trains impression (Image SFBW) (7)

The overall framework covers the supply and maintenance of up 504 tram-trains worth €4bn, with an initial €1·7bn firm order for the supply of 246 tram-trains over 10 years from 2024 and the provision of 16 years of maintenance.

