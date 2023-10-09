Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: Two local authorities and project promoter Tampereen Ratikka have appointed an alliance of Sweco, YIT, AFRY and NRC Group to support the €12·5m development of proposals for the third phase of the Tampere tramway.

One proposed extension would run 9·3 km from the city centre through the Härmälä, Hatanpää and Partola areas to Suuppa in Pirkkala, adding 11 stops.

Preliminary estimates put the cost at €335m.

The city of Tampere and Pirkkala municipality plan to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the extension next year. Construction could then start in 2025 for opening in 2029.

A 4·3 km four-stop extension from the Kaupin Kampus terminus is also planned.

‘I trust that together with our clients and alliance service provider partners we will find innovative and cost-effective solutions that will enable the project to move forward into the implementation phase and deliver high-quality results’, said Mikko Inkala, Head of AFRY’s Transportation business in Finland, on October 5.

Ole Gulsvik, Acting CEO of NRC Group, said the contract ‘shows our capabilities and strong position in large rail alliance contracts in Finland. The next milestone is the approval from the councils on the construction phase in 2024.’

The first phase of the Tampere tramway fully opened in August 2021, and carried almost 10 million passengers during its first year.