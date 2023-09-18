Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: Bozankaya has delivered the first of seven domestically-developed four-car driverless trainsets for the Gebze metro.

It was handed over on September 1 in the presence of Minister of Transport & Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, who described it as the ‘first Turkish driverless metro train’, with 63% of the components being domestically manufactured.

‘We endeavoured to increase domestic manufacturing in the public transport projects we implemented, through structural reforms and legal regulations’, Uraloğlu said. He said developing local solutions to Turkey’s public transport needs and holding the intellectual property rights would help to keep resources within the country’s economy.

The 88 m long trainset is designed to run at up to 80 km/h. It has a capacity of 1 476 passengers, with racks for bicycles and scooters.

The 15·7 km north-south metro line between Gebze OSB and Darıca Sahili has been under construction since September 2018.