GERMANY: The first of 29 Stadler Tina trams ordered by Rostocker Straßenbahn was officially unveiled on February 19.

The three-section standard gauge tram is 32 m long with a capacity of 216 passengers, including 75 seated. The floor height is 290 mm in the entrance areas and 350 mm elsewhere, and there are four twin-leaf and two single-leaf doors.

Features include wi-fi, USB points, CCTV, a cashless ticket machine and a collision warning system.

The Land of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern contributed €9·45m towards the €98·2m contract for 28 trams awarded in June 2022; one additional vehicle was subsequently added to the order.

Production is under way at Siedlce in Poland, with the next two trams to be delivered by mid-2025. Entry into passenger service is planned by the end of the year, and deliveries are to be completed by mid-2027.

The trams will operate on all six routes, gradually replacing 6N1 vehicles dating from 1994-96.