NORWAY: A CAF tram operating in regular service is Oslo has been fitted with sensors and cameras to collect data. This will be used to develop driver assistance technology as part of the EU-backed R2DATO research project.

The first round of data collection is planned to run until September 2026.

Machine learning systems will use the data to learn to distinguish between situations where there is safety risk and situations that are harmless.

Applications could include warning of potential collisions, helping to avoid the need for sudden braking and assessing whether there is sufficient clearance to pass badly parked cars.

‘I am pleased that our trams can contribute to international research and development’, said city councillor for Environment & Transport Marit Vea on February 14. ’Oslo is far ahead in adopting new technology. We must constantly look for solutions that can improve both traffic safety, efficiency and comfort in public transport.’

CEO Birte Sjule said operator Sporveien has a vision of zero injuries and accidents, and ‘we believe new technology in driver assistance can help provide an even more attractive and safer journey through the city’.