UK: Work has begun to build a stop and 100-space park and ride facility at Magna on the Supertram tram-train route from Sheffield and Meadowhall to Rotherham.

This will make use of underutilised parking spaces at the Magna Science Adventure Centre, with the aim of supporting the long-term viability of the pilot tram-train route launched in 2018 and reducing road congestion and poor air quality in the area.

The stop is on Network Rail’s heavy rail infrastructure, but will provide facilities similar to that of a tram stop with two staggered 30 m long low-level platforms connected by an overbridge, lifts and steps. A fence between the running lines will dissuade trespass onto the railway.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority appointed Network Rail to deliver the project, and the infrastructure manager appointed AmcoGiffen as main contractor which began work in late March.

A partnership of Egis and Pell Frischmann will manage the design interfaces under a light rail engineering services framework contract awarded by the Combined Authority.

The £9·2m project has been allocated £8·1m from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund. Completion is now planned for winter 2025.