CROATIA: Mayor Tomislav Tomašević ceremonially launched work on Zagreb’s first tramway extension for 24 years on October 25, when a construction contract was awarded to Strabag.

The Sarajevska extension will run from Zapruđe to Ranžirni Kolodvor.

The ceremony marked the start of work on 1·8 km of road which is being built as part of the project, with the construction of 2·3 km of tramway with four stops to begin in December.

Completion ‘will bring 35 000 inhabitants of Travno, Utrine, Dugave, Hrelić and Jakuševec within the tram network’, said Tomašević.

The €25m project is being co-financed by the EU and the Ministry of the Sea, Transport & Infrastructure.