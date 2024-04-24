Show Fullscreen

UK: Tyne & Wear Metro operator Nexus has recreated a level crossing to create a safety training tool to educate young people interacting with the light rail network radiating from Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Nexus has installed a mocked-up level crossing at the multi-agency SafetyWorks teaching centre in the western suburbs of the city. This recreates the red stop lights and warning tones which road users see at crossings, and will be used to educate thousands of children and young people about the dangers of misusing them.

The mock-up is part of what Nexus calls an immersive safety training facility. It includes a recreation of a station known as West Fifteen, tracks, ticket machines, platforms, and a full-size model of the front end of a Metro LRV.

SafetyWorks is a multi-agency training facility which is used by the Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service, Northumbria Police, Nexus and other local authorities to conduct safety awareness days for young people. The courses are tailored for school visits, students and young offenders, and include a raft of subjects extending well beyond transport safety.

‘Our new Metro level crossing mock-up is an engaging and interactive tool to get the safety message across to young people in a more effective way’, explains Deborah Rodenby, Youth Liaison Officer at Nexus. ‘It offers a visual experience which helps children understand the need to stop, look and listen at Metro crossings, just like they are taught to do when they are crossing the road.

‘We’ve wanted to make our level crossing safety course more immersive for a while and it’s important to have this new feature at our dedicated training area at SafetyWorks.

‘I can use the mock-up to show them exactly what the crossing does, and what to look out for when it activates’, she adds. ‘It’s vital when crossing over on foot to be alert and always pay attention. We also show them the risks of being distracted by mobile phones or headphone use.’

The classes are scenario-based, meaning children are immersed in realistic situations throughout their visit to learn about potential problems, how they arise and how to combat them directly.

There are five level crossings where roads meet the light rail network’s segregated tracks. These are located at Callerton Parkway, Bank Foot, Kingston Park, Fawdon, and Howdon, and are used by cars and pedestrians.

Tyne & Wear Metro trains also run over the Network Rail main line between Newcastle and Sunderland, where there are two further crossings, at Tile Sheds and at East Boldon. In addition, the network features three foot crossings, at Woolsington, Hebburn South Drive and South Wellfield near West Monkseaton.