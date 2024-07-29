Show Fullscreen

ARGENTINA: Buenos Aires metro operator EMOVA has awarded manufacturer Alstom a contract to overhaul 60 Metropolis 300 cars used on lines D and H.

Alstom is to undertake the three-year project at its Los Hornos plant in La Plata.

‘This contract is the first maintenance agreement for the Metropolis 300 concluded between EMOVA and Alstom since 2016, when Alstom sold a fleet of 180 cars to Subterráneos de Buenos Aires’, said Ernesto Garberoglio, General Manager of Alstom Argentina, on July 24.

In 2022 EMOVA awarded Alstom contracts to overhaul 15 Metropolis 100 cars and 25 cars built by the former China Northern business, now CRRC.