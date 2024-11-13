Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Amsterdam transport operator GVB has awarded CAF a firm order to supply an additional 13 three-car M7 metro trainsets.

The order announced by the Spanish manufacturer on November 12 has been placed via a November 2018 contract for an initial 30 sets with options for 30 more.

The additional trainsets will be identical, being 59·6 m long and 3 005 mm wide with two driving motor cars and an intermediate trailer. The aluminium bodied trains will have a maximum speed of 80 km/h and will be able to operate in multiple at peak times.

They will be equipped with communications-based train control and be capable of GoA4 unattended operation in the future.

These new trains will replace trains supplied by CAF in the 1990s which are now at the end of their service life.