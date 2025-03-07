Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: National passenger operator NS has unveiled a mock-up of its future Dubbeldekker Nieuwe Generatie electric multiple-units.

In December 2022 NS awarded CAF a €600m contract to supply 30 four-car and 30 six-car DDNG trainsets. It was the operator’s second order for rolling stock based on CAF’s Civity platform, after the Sprinter New Generation single-deck EMUs ordered from 2014. It was the first order for a double-deck version of the Civity.

Design work has now been completed and production of the first trains is set to start in the second half of this year for entry into service in 2029. They will replace DDZ trainsets manufactured by Waggonfabrik Talbot, De Dietrich Ferroviaire and Adtranz in 1992-98.

The 160 km/h DDNG units will have double-deck intermediate cars offering a high capacity, and single-deck end cars to provide level access for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

The interior design is inspired by the NS 2018 vision, tested by more than 600 passengers as well as railway staff.

Most seats will be equipped with power outlets and USB-C charging points, and there will be high tables along the windows for laptop users. Raised four-person seating areas will have additional luggage space.

There will be standard and wheelchair-accessible toilets. Digital screens will display comprehensive travel information, and there will be visual design elements by artist Marieke van Diemen on the walls and doors.

‘The older double-deckers will need to be replaced in a few years. We also expect more train passengers in the future. With the new double-deckers, we are preparing for this growth’, said Roel Okhuijsen, director of New Rolling Stock at NS, when the mock-up was unveiled on March 5. ‘We want to offer enough space and a comfortable train. We know from research that passengers find freedom of choice important. Some people want to work quietly, others prefer to talk to family or friends. We have included all these wishes in the design.’