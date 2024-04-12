Show Fullscreen

SERBIA: The city of Beograd has renewed RATP Dev’s ongoing contract to provide early operator assistance for the three-line automated metro project.

RATP Dev will review and advise on the functional design and specifications of the future metro, focusing on operations and maintenance, safety, passenger experience and life cycle cost optimisation.

‘We will continue to work hand-in-hand to design the right metro system, so as to ensure that Beograd’s future public transport network is effective, dependable and attractive’, said RATP Dev CEO Hiba Farès on April 9.

’We are contributing our integrated expertise in operations and maintenance as well as our global experts to advance Beogradski Metro i Voz’s vision.’