INTERNATIONAL: Palfinger has won two contracts to supply PK700T lifting units for track maintenance and renewals on metro lines in Boston and Hong Kong.

The compact PK700T is specifically designed for work in tunnels and under overhead power lines.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has ordered pivoting electric units for delivery in 2024-25 for emission free use on the Red, Orange, and Blue metro lines.

Announcing the order on July 20, Austrian company Palfinger said it is aiming to expand its North America market share over the next five years.

The PK700T units which are to be delivered to Hong Kong at the end of this year will have pivoting diesel hydraulic power systems.

These will be used for track maintenance and track renewals in the metro’s Disneyland, Urban, Airport and Tung Chung corridors.