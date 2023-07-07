Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Napoli regional transport operator EAV has awarded CAF a firm order to supply six metro trainsets and provide three years of maintenance.

The trainsets will be used on the 10 km Arcobaleno line between Aversa Centro and Piscinola, and in the future will continue over an extension of Napoli metro Line 1 to Miano, Secondigliano and Di Vittorio.

The order announced by CAF on July 6 has been placed under a June 2020 framework agreement for 10 six-car trainsets which included a firm order for an initial four.

The six-car 1·5 kV DC sets will be similar to 19 units ordered by municipal operator ANM for Line 1, which is managed separately.

They will be designed for high capacity and easy access, with unobstructed gangways to facilitate passenger distribution.