INDIA: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has awarded BEML a contract to supply and maintain 70 three-car trainsets for GoA4 unattended automatic operation.

They will be used on Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to Sipcot (45·8 km), Corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee (26·1 km) and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km).

The order confirmed in November 28 is worth Rs36·6bn, including staff training and 15 years of maintenance, and is being funded by Japan International Co-operation Agency

The first trainset is scheduled to be delivered to Madhavaram Depot by the end of 2026 for 14 months of testing. The rest will follow between March 2027 and April 2029 .

BEML said the ‘landmark project’ reaffirms its position as a pioneer in manufacturing advanced metro rolling stock in India, and it would ‘ensure these trains meet the highest global standards of safety, comfort and operational efficiency’.

Chairman & Managing Director Shantanu Roy said ’we are committed to delivering metro coaches of unparalleled excellence, manufactured at our Bangalore rail complex, to meet the requirements of Chennai Metro Rail. Our dedication extends to ensuring a world-class commuting experience for the citizens of our nation.’