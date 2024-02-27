Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Alstom’s Sri City factory has begun production of Metropolis trainsets for Delhi Metro Rail Corp’s Phase IV expansion programme.

The €312m contract awarded in November 2022 covers 52 six-car trainsets. These are needed for extensions of lines 7 (Pink) and 8 (Magenta), and the future 23·6 km Line 10 (Golden, initially designated Silver) which will connect Aerocity and Tughlakabad.

The contract includes 15 years of maintenance for the 13 Golden Line sets, the first time DMRC has outsourced the work to the manufacturer.

The 1 435 mm gauge, 25 kV 50 Hz trains have been wholly designed in India, and production was officially launched by officials from Delhi Metro Rail Corp and Alstom India on February 23.

The trains will have a design speed of 95 km/h and operating speed of 85 km/h, with GoA4 unattended driverless operation.

The door pillar for the saloon will have saffron, white and green paint inspired by the Indian flag.

The front of the trains for the Golden Line will have metallic gold paint, the first time Alstom has used the colour for an Indian metro project.