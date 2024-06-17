Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Metro de Madrid has signed a contract for sole bidder CAF to supply 40 six-car trainsets to operate on large-profile lines 6 and 8.

The €400m deal announced by CAF on June 17 includes a programme to optimise the fleet’s life cycle, and there is an option to order additional trainsets.

The 1 445 mm gauge trainsh will have four motor and two trailer cars, with wide gangways running the full length of the unit.



Metro de Madrid is aiming to improve service quality and increase capacity in line with the city’s environmental policies and predicted increases in demand.

CAF said the contract has ‘extremely exacting’ requirements for energy consumption, life-cycle cost and technical performance, including the possibility of GoA2 semi-automatic or GoA4 unattended fully automatic operation.

The order is being financed with European Investment Bank loans.