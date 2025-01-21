Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Metro de Madrid has awarded Alstom a contract to upgrade the signalling on Line 6 to make it the city’s first driverless metro line.

The 23·5 km circular line with 28 stations is the busiest on the network. Automation is expected to enable an increase in train frequencies and thus capacity, improve resilience and save energy.

Under the contract announced on January 20, the current Alstom communications-based train control will be upgraded from Grade of Automation 2, where the driver responsible for operating the doors and starting the train at stations, to GoA4 unattended driverless operation. A new supervision system will enhance monitoring and control.

The project will be led by Alstom’s signalling centre of excellence in Madrid.