SPAIN: On November 6 the Comunidad de Madrid authorised Metro de Madrid to award CAF a €498·2m contract to supply 40 trainsets for Line 1 and provide 10 years of maintenance.

The six-car sets with wide gangways are expected to enter service during the first half of 2027, replacing Class 20000 trains built by CAF between 1980 and 1990.

The Line 1 trainsets are described as semi-automated, unlike the CAF sets ordered in June for Line 6 where GoA4 unattended operation is planned.

A €6·3m contract has also been approved for infrastructure works on Line 1, the oldest part of the capital’s network.