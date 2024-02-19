Show Fullscreen

INDIA: The first trainset for Meerut Metro services was handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corp at Alstom’s Savli plant on February 16.

The Meerut Metro will provide local stopping services at 11 stations on the 25 km Partapur – Modipuram section of the 82 km Regional Rapid Transit System Line 1 between Delhi and Meerut, the first part of which opened last year. Three of the stations will offer an interchange with the Delhi – Meerut regional services using the same tracks.

Show Fullscreen

On May 2020 NCRTC awarded Bombardier Transportation — now Alstom — a Rs25·8bn contract to supply railway systems for RRTS Line 1, including 30 six-car Namo Bharat EMUs for the regional services and 10 three-car high capacity units for the Meerut Metro local services.

The 1 435 mm gauge 25 kV 50 Hz trainsets were designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre and are being manufactured at Savli in Gujarat using domestic technology in line with the government’s Make in India programme.

Alstom said the Meerut Metro units would be some of the fastest metro trains in India, with a design speed of 135 km/h and an operational speed of 120 km/h.

There is a mix of longitudinal and lateral cushioned seating, with overhead luggage racks, onboard screens, wi-fi connectivity and multiple USB sockets. There are wheelchair spaces and stretcher spaces for emergency medical transfers.

Show Fullscreen

NCRTC said the Meerut Metro service ‘with its commuter-centric design and modern features, will provide a seamless and comfortable commuting experience’.

Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison added that ‘the Meerut Metro project is a step forward in the country’s ambition to modernise intra- and inter-city rail travel and we are delighted to be delivering our next generation products towards realising this vision’.