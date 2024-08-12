Show Fullscreen

BELARUS: The first custom-designed Minsk 2024 metro train was delivered to the Belarusian capital from the TMH Metrowagonmash factory in Russia at the end of July.

Seven four-car Series 81-765.7/766.7 trainsets were ordered in March 2023 for use on the Zelenoluzhskaya Line.

TMH Engineering developed the Minsk 2024 design to the customer’s specifications and to incorporate components manufactured by Belarusian companies.

The car length has been adapted to match the line’s platform screen doors, with intermediate car being 140 mm shorter than usual and the end cars 70 mm shorter.

The sliding plug doors with an anti-jamming system are 1 400 mm wide and the inter-car gangways are 1 500 mm wide to increase passenger flow and capacity.

There are 41 wear-resistant seats and accessibility areas in the end cars, and 44 seats in the intermediate cars. Features included ‘warm-to-touch’ coated handrails, USB chargers, CCTV, HVAC with air disinfection and adaptive lighting, passenger information and fire detection and extinguishing systems.

Particular attention was paid to driver ergonomics, with the control desk being redesigned. The cab fronts have ramps for to evacuate passengers in an emergency.

All cars are powered, with a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The expected service life is 30 years.