INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated one new metro line and two extensions in Kolkata on March 6, totalling 11·5 km.

The initial 5·4 km, five-station southern section of Line 6 (Orange) has opened between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhay; it was built at a cost of Rs14·4bn. The line is expected to relieve the busy Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Currently isolated from the rest of the network, a 4·8 km, four-station western section of Line 2 or the East-West Line has also opened from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. This challenging section includes a deep tunnel under the Hooghly River, which is claimed to be India’s first underwater metro bore. A 30 m deep station serves Indian Railways’ Howrah terminus. Cost of the section was Rs49·7bn. Completing the route, a link of 2·2 km between Esplanade and Sealdah is now expected to open by Q3.

A one-station, 1·25 km northern extension of the under-construction metro Line 3 (Purple) from Taratala to Majerhat has also opened, at a cost of Rs 5·3bn.

