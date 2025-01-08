Show Fullscreen

USA: New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has approved the operation of battery-diesel hybrid locomotives ordered from Wabtec to haul maintenance trains on the Subway network.

The R255 locos will be able to use power from the 500 kWh battery in the tunnels and at worksites when the third rail is removed for safety.

Other features include internal and external cameras with a digital video recorder to capture images of infrastructure assets, and onboard monitoring and diagnostics systems to support preventative and condition-based maintenance.

MTA ordered 25 of the locomotives in 2020 to replace diesel-only locomotives dating from 1966-77. They are being built at Wabtec’s former GE plant in Erie, with the first two delivered in May and June 2024 for acceptance testing. This included both locos hauling a full train load of maintenance wagons over the Manhattan Bridge.

‘These hybrid work locomotives will enable the MTA to realise its ambitious capital plan to improve subway operations by replacing an ageing fleet and improving reliability’, said Alan Hamilton, VP Engineering at Wabtec, on January 7. ‘It also supports a cleaner Subway system for their commuters and employees, as well as a reduction in fuel consumption.’