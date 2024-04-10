Show Fullscreen

CANADA: NGE Group’s TSO subsidiary is to design and supply 1·5 kV overhead electrification for Toronto’s Ontario Line metro project.

The contract has been awarded by Hitachi Rail as part of the Connect 6ix consortium, which was awarded the Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations & Maintenance contract for the Ontario Line.

TSO said the 15·6 route-km line would require 32 track-km of overhead for the open-air route and depot, and 17 track-km of rigid overhead in the twin bore-tunnels.

The production and installation of the electrification will be undertaken by the French company’s local subsidiary TSO Can Inc over eight years. The contract also includes two years of maintenance.

‘This contract demonstrates the growing trust our partners put in our consolidated model and testifies our commitment to bringing best-in-class catenary technologies to major mobility projects on an international level’, said TSO International Managing Director, Gilles Philibert on April 9.

‘This contract is in line with our strategy to develop our different rail activities and services, which already represents 50% of our group’s international activities.’