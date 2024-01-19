Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Infrastructure Ontario and Toronto area transport agency Metrolinx announced on January 17 that they had signed a Development & Master Construction agreement for the Pape tunnel and underground stations on the Ontario Line metro project with the Pape North Connect consortium.

Pape North Connect comprises:

Applicant leads: Webuild Civil Work and FCC Canada;

Design: Arcadis Professional Services (Canada) and AECOM Canada;

Construction: Webuild Civil Work and FCC Canada.

The contract covers 3 km of twin tunnels under Pape Avenue from the Gerrard portal to the Don Valley bridge, with underground stations at Pape Avenue & Danforth Avenue and Cosburn Avenue & Pape Avenue.

The progressive design and build contract will start with a 24-month development phase during which Metrolinx and Pape North Connect will finalise the scope, risk allocation and pricing.

Metrolinx will then have the option to sign a construction agreement based on the detailed designs and a negotiated price.

The Ontario Line will eventually run for 15·6 km from Exhibition Place in Toronto’s west end, through the city centre and northeast to the Ontario Science Centre. It is intended to alleviate overcrowding on the city’s Yonge – University Line 1.