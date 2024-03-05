Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have selected Trillium Guideway Partners to build the elevated guideway and stations for Toronto’s Ontario Line metro project.

TGP comprises:

Applicant leads: Acciona Infrastructure Canada and Amico Major Projects;

Design: WSP Canada;

Construction: Acciona Infrastructure Canada and Amico Major Projects.

The Ontario Line will run for 15·6 km from Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre. The metro is being developed partly to alleviate overcrowding on the Yonge – University metro Line 1.

The elevated guideway and stations contract covers 3 km of viaduct; five elevated stations at Riverside-Leslieville, Gerrard, Thorncliffe Park, Flemingdon Park, Science Centre; an emergency exit building; and interfaces with the operations and maintenance depot, Eglinton Crosstown LRT Line 5 and sections of existing Metrolinx-owned corridor where Ontario Line trains will operate.

On February 20 Infrastructure Ontario announced that a Development & Master Construction Agreement under a progressive design-build contract had been signed.

This incorporates a development phase during which project owner Metrolinx and contracting partner TGP will work together to finalise the scope, risk allocation and pricing. This is expected to take up to 20 months, though early works construction can commence during this phase.

Metrolinx will then have the option to sign a final target-price agreement with TGP, which would include final requirements on detailed designs and a negotiated price.