IRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated the Shahr-e Parand extension of a branch of Tehran metro Line 1 on November 30.

Parand is a residential area with a population of 450 000, located 50 km southwest of central Tehran and 20 km west of Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The first 4 km section of the airport branch of Line 1 opened between Shahed-Bagher Shahr station and Shahr-e Aftab in April 2016, and the next 26 km from Shahr-e Aftab to the airport followed in August 2017.

Planning for the 19 km airport to Parand extension began in 2015, but construction was delayed because of a lack of finance.