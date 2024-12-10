Show Fullscreen

JAPAN: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has completed deliveries of the 2020 Series Automated Guideway Transit light metro trainsets for Saitama New Urban Transit Co’s New Shuttle Ina Line in Greater Tokyo.

MHI supplied five six-car sets in 2015-20 to replace older vehicles, and announced at the end of November that it had delivered a sixth set.

Features of the latest generation cars include wheelchair spaces and enhanced ventilation and heating, as well as easier operation and maintenance based on the experience of AGT operators.

Saitama New Urban Transit Co is backed by Saitama Prefecture and East Japan Railway. The first section of the line opened in 1983 and it now runs 13 km from Omiya in Saitama City to Uchijuku in Ina Town with 13 stations. It has a minimum curve radius of only 25 m, with rubber tyres for low noise and vibration.