SOUTH KOREA: A 13·2 km northern extension of Seoul metro Line 8 from Amsa to Byeollae opened on August 10.

A ceremony at Byeollae station on the previous day was attended by Minister of Land, Infrastructure & Transport Park Sang-woo and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon among others.

Construction started in 2016. The extension serves six stations including Guri on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line and Byeollae on the Gyeongchun Line.

‘The opening of the Byeollae Line is not only shortening commuting times to and from Gangnam but also expands the north-south urban rail network of Seoul’, Namyangju Mayor Joo Kwang-deok said.

The extension is served by 324 trains per direction on weekdays and 242 on weekends and holidays, with 4 min 30 sec intervals in rush hour and 8 min headways outside the peaks.