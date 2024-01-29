Show Fullscreen

CHINA: MTR Corp is working with Hong Kong University of Science & Technology to develop software to quantify the embodied carbon of rail projects and assist with the adoption of low-carbon construction.

The Hong Kong transport operator has also obtained BEAM Plus Provisional Gold or above certification for the designs of seven future stations. It expects that each new station can achieve an average reduction in annual carbon emissions of 20% when compared with traditional stations, equivalent to 900 tonnes or planting more than 40 000 trees.

‘Our capital works team will continue to integrate innovative and green initiatives in designing and constructing a new generation of low-carbon stations to serve liveable communities with convenient and eco-friendly mass transport and contributing to making Hong Kong a carbon-neutral city’, Capital Works Director Carl Devlin said on January 12.