CHINA: As part of Caring for the Elderly Month, Hong Kong’s MTR Corp has used virtual reality games to help older people familiarise themselves with tapping smart cards at station entry gates and to provide safety tips such as holding the handrail when using escalators.

The activities are also designed to encourage passengers to lend a helping hand to people in need.

In addition, the metro operator has been supporting the Elder Academy Scheme initiated by the Labour & Welfare Bureau and the Elderly Commission, with 80 people completing ‘caring ambassador’ courses.