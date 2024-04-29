Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Representatives from the city of Torino’s infrastructure manager Infra.To have visited the Alstom factory at Valenciennes in France to see the production of the first two cars of four four-car Metropolis trainsets on order.

Show Fullscreen

Infra.To awarded Alstom a €156m turnkey contract in February 2022 to supply its communications-based train control and four additional trainsets for the automated rubber-tyred light metro Line 1.

Augmenting the metro’s existing fleet of VAL208 cars supplied by Siemens, the Metropolis trainsets will have a total capacity of 320 passengers, with wide gangways and dedicated areas for people with reduced mobility. Features will include multimedia passenger information displays and CCTV.

Show Fullscreen

The CBTC supporting GoA4 unattended automatic operation will replace the existing signalling on the 15·1 km line, and will be installed on a 3·4 km extension from Fermi to Cascine Vica which is under construction.