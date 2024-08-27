Show Fullscreen

CHINA: On August 23 Foshan Metro opened a 5·8 km extension of its Line 3 north from Zhen’an to Zhongshan Park, to the east of Foshan main line station which is currently closed for rebuilding as part of the Guangzhou – Zhanjiang high speed line project. The metro extension adds four stations in the city centre, including a second interchange on the Guangfo Line at Guicheng.

On the same day, a separate 16·4 km segment of Line 3 with nine stations opened from Lianhe, to the west of Foshan main line station, running via Foshan Xi high-speed station north to Foshan University.

Construction of the 4 km missing segment with stops at Foshan station and Dunhou is underway, but it will not open until after Foshan station rebuild is completed in late-2025. Line 3 will then be 66·1 km long, operated by a fleet of 51 six-car Type B trains from CRRC Qingdao.